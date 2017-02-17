Monroe Police arrest two in connection to North Monroe vehicle burglaries
Detectives arrested Paul Newcomer and Daniel Givens on six counts of vehicle burglary that took place at 3800 Morrison Drive, and 3100 Deborah Drive, on February 17, 2017.
