Monroe Mayor Mayo meets with Gov. Edwards to discuss disaster funds
Tuesday, in Baton Rouge, State Representative Katrina Jackson and Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo met with Governor John Bel Edwards to discuss the important need for Disaster Recovery Dollars to assist Monroe, Ouachita Parish and northeast Louisiana residents. They were joined in this meeting by Keith Cunningham, Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation and Buddy Spillers, Chairman of the Board of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
