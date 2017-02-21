Monroe man hit with lit grill, stabbe...

Monroe man hit with lit grill, stabbed and struck with pipe; four arrested

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, the altercation took place at 107 Lisa Dr. and four arrests were made. When the male victim, whose identity has not been released, arrived to pick up his nephew, he was approached by Robert Marshall.

