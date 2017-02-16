Monroe man arrested in vehicle burgla...

Monroe man arrested in vehicle burglary investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

During the early morning hours of February 7th, 2017, an OPSO patrol deputy observed a subject on foot in the parking lot of Town & Country Apartments acting in a suspicious manner. The deputy observed the subject attempt to break into a parked, unattended vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Dollar 19 hr LELE42 2
Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 2
Searching for Kasey Barnett Feb 13 WHO 1
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Feb 6 thetruth 296
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Feb 2 Jason B 6
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan 29 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan '17 Kelley 1
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC