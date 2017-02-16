Monroe man accused of cursing, spitting at police
A Monroe man was arrested early Sunday morning, after police say he robbed a woman, then cursed and spit at police. According to the arrest affidavit, Stanquan Young got in the passenger seat of a woman's car in the McDonald's drive thru on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, robbed her purse, and tried to ran away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Dollar
|19 hr
|LELE42
|2
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 6
|thetruth
|296
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan '17
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC