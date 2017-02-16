Monroe man accused of cursing, spitti...

Monroe man accused of cursing, spitting at police

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A Monroe man was arrested early Sunday morning, after police say he robbed a woman, then cursed and spit at police. According to the arrest affidavit, Stanquan Young got in the passenger seat of a woman's car in the McDonald's drive thru on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, robbed her purse, and tried to ran away.

