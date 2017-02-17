Monroe fugitive arrested during drug ...

Monroe fugitive arrested during drug bust in Farmerville

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A 60-year-old Farmerville man has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff's narcotics agents for possession of marijuana and possession of hydrocodone. Sheriff Dusty Gates said agents received a tip that a drug deal had been made inside the city limits of Farmerville and gave a description of the car.

