Missing West Monroe Juvenile
West Monroe Police Department is currently looking for a missing juvenile, Derri'Chanta Wyatt. Derri'chanta was last seen at a family member's residence on 02/03/2017 on South 7th Street West Monroe, Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Dollar
|Wed
|LELE42
|2
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 6
|thetruth
|296
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan '17
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC