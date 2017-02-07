Man arrested for beating on parents' bedroom window

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace last week in response to complaints the suspect was outside his parents' home, beating on their bedroom window. The suspect, David A. Luebkeman, 39, of 205 Connie Lynn Drive, Monroe, also was yelling loudly and using profanities, according to the arrest affidavit.

