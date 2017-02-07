Man arrested for beating on parents' bedroom window
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace last week in response to complaints the suspect was outside his parents' home, beating on their bedroom window. The suspect, David A. Luebkeman, 39, of 205 Connie Lynn Drive, Monroe, also was yelling loudly and using profanities, according to the arrest affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Feb 6
|thetruth
|296
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC