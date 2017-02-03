La. teens convicted of crimes remain at large after prison escape
Investigators are still searching for a New Orleans teen convicted of manslaughter, three days after he and two other inmates escaped from prison. Law enforcement captured 16-year-old Damion Givens Tuesday, but 17-year-old Kiore Collins - who fatally shot a teen in Jan. 2015 - and 18-year-old Kevin Provost - who was serving time for armed robbery - remain on the run, The Advocate reported.
