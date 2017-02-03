La. teens convicted of crimes remain ...

La. teens convicted of crimes remain at large after prison escape

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

Investigators are still searching for a New Orleans teen convicted of manslaughter, three days after he and two other inmates escaped from prison. Law enforcement captured 16-year-old Damion Givens Tuesday, but 17-year-old Kiore Collins - who fatally shot a teen in Jan. 2015 - and 18-year-old Kevin Provost - who was serving time for armed robbery - remain on the run, The Advocate reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NEWS MC info (Jan '13) Thu Glenn 5
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) Thu Jason B 6
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Jan 30 Holy Silicon Wafer 294
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan 29 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec '16 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC