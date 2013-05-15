John Doyle: Right-wing TV in the cards for Trump era
This May 15, 2013 file photo shows Phil Robertson, the family patriarch on the television series, "Duck Dynasty," at his home in western Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La. This May 15, 2013 file photo shows Phil Robertson, the family patriarch on the television series, "Duck Dynasty," at his home in western Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|2 hr
|Eagle 12
|297
|gay skype
|5 hr
|thedarkone40
|1
|Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|2
|Searching for Kasey Barnett
|Feb 13
|WHO
|1
|Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06)
|Feb 2
|Jason B
|6
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Jan 29
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan '17
|Kelley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC