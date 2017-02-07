Authorities searching for 2 Monroe youth center escapees
Authorities were searching Friday for two inmates who escaped from the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe Monday night. Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost escaped from the center around 10 p.m. Both face armed robbery charges and Collins faces an additional charge of manslaughter, according to Louisiana State Police.
