Against all odds: A refugee's unbelievable story Mother of 3 starts life in orphanage, comes to U.S. as refugee, overcomes homelessness, earns degrees, finds love Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2kK7byR Leigh Rodgers talks about the night she was pulled from a Vietnam orphanage and taken to meet her mother, two siblings. Leigh Rodgers poses for a portrait at her home in Monroe on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.