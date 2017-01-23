Women's Unity March in Monroe

Women's Unity March in Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Here at home, people took to the streets of Monroe as well as part of a peaceful call for equality. Women, men and even kids were making their voices heard in downtown Monroe Saturday morning for the sake of women's equality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 5 hr Hedonist Heretic 257
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 9 hr Eagle 12 173
mumbai gay (Feb '15) Mon Sumit 35
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec '16 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC