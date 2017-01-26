Wildlife agent shot 5 times to be released from hospital

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agent, who was shot five times while questioning a motorist, is talking and walking with assistance and may be out of the hospital this week. Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, is scheduled to be discharged from the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center Jan. 26, and will be transported to a rehab facility in Mississippi, according to his father Darren Wheeler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.