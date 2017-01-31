Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

Vitus Shell and the Moonpie Project

"Protect Her" by Monroe, Louisiana, artist Vitus Shell is the latest to be featured in the Crosstown Arts' ongoing mural series, The Moonpie Project, which launched last April. "I feel that people of color have always been under attack - mentally, physically, and emotionally - since forever, but in this new political climate, it's become okay to publicly attack people of color again, especially women," Shell says.

