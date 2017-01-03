Virginia Hotel renovations complete
One building in Downtown Monroe is getting another chance at life, and it's bringing a rich history with it. The Virginia Hotel, formerly known as the Old State Building, has been fully refurbished, featuring some of the original flooring and fixtures from the 1920's.
