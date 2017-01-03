Updated Louisiana Nifty 50 rankings for 2017: Nos. 40-31
West is still learning the game of football and it shows at times, but he has a lot of upside that he is slowly tapping in to. He should take a redshirt his freshman season and continue to progress, because his best years are ahead of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|102
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|Thu
|IB DaMann
|30
|Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08)
|Wed
|Dee
|7
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC