Union Official: Graphic Packaging to build new state-of-art facility in Monroe
Graphic Packaging in West Monroe has told employees it will make a 70-million dollar investment in a state of the art facility in Monroe, to be located near the airport. That according to United Steel Worker's Union President Daryl Johnson.
