Union Official: Graphic Packaging to ...

Union Official: Graphic Packaging to build new state-of-art facility in Monroe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Graphic Packaging in West Monroe has told employees it will make a 70-million dollar investment in a state of the art facility in Monroe, to be located near the airport. That according to United Steel Worker's Union President Daryl Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 2 hr par five 107
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Thu IB DaMann 30
News Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08) Jan 4 Dee 7
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec 16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
News FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10) Oct '16 ThomasA 13
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Ouachita Parish was issued at January 07 at 4:56AM CST

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC