ULM - Top Hawks' thank AT&T for scholarships at press conference
A group of University of Louisiana Monroe "Top Hawks" publicly thanked AT&T for scholarships at a press conference on ULM's campus Tuesday. In late 2015, AT&T announced a $25,000 contribution to the ULM Foundation to contribute to the Top Hawks Fund for Fall 2016/Spring 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|273
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|Teen001
|21
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|16 hr
|thetruth
|175
|mumbai gay (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Sumit
|35
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC