Suspects in shooting of wildlife officer denied bond
According to KNOE in Monroe, both suspects in the shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler were denied bail at a court hearing Thursday morning. Amethyst Baird is charged with shooting agent Wheeler five times.
