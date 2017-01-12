Suspects in shooting of wildlife offi...

Suspects in shooting of wildlife officer denied bond

Thursday Jan 12

According to KNOE in Monroe, both suspects in the shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler were denied bail at a court hearing Thursday morning. Amethyst Baird is charged with shooting agent Wheeler five times.

