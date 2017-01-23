Suspect in custody after standoff with officers at a Monroe apartment complex
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office at the Foster Heights Apartments in Monroe Tuesday night. OPSO says SCAT was trying to serve a warrant for a person wanted on drug charges in Morehouse Parish.
