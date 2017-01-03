State Police: 2 Monroe residents arrested in shooting of Wildlife and Fisheries agent
Two Monroe residents were arrested Saturday in the shooting of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent, according to Louisiana State Police. Amethyst Baird, 31, was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
