Soldier charged with sexual battery after New Years Eve incident
A soldier on leave from the Army is charged with sexual battery, accused of grabbing a woman's private area outside of a Monroe bar on New Years Eve. According to arrest documents, Monroe Police were called to Live Oaks Bar around 2:15 in the morning Sunday for a sex offense.
