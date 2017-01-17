Sheriff Hilton, other investigators subpoenaed in Mr. Wonder hearing

Attorneys for Frank Selas, the former Monroe children's television show host accused of sexually assaulting a child during a 1970s camping trip in Rapides Parish, have subpoenaed Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton and a series of other investigators tied to the case. Mike Small, one of the defense attorneys for Selas, tells News Channel 5 that Hilton, former investigator Graham Hendricks, Detective Stephen Phillips, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Glenn Belgard have all been served in the case for an upcoming hearing.

