Rates jump for West Ouachita Sewerage...

Rates jump for West Ouachita Sewerage District #5 customers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Customers of West Ouachita Sewerage District #5, a large portion of West Monroe ranging from Bawcomville to D'Arbonne Hills, are facing an up-charge in billing, from $30 to $45 a month. "We're scared that if we don't pay it, we're going to get cut off completely, and it's just not right," says WOD5 customer, Stormy Fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lida Benton Elementary School - Monroe, La. (19... (Jun '06) 2 hr Jason B 6
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... Tue Eagle 12 295
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan 29 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec '16 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC