OPSO deputies arrest man after foot c...

OPSO deputies arrest man after foot chase across Interstate 20

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Late Saturday night, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Keldrick Hines, after pulling him over in a Gray Ford Mustang on Interstate 20 in West Monroe. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a semi automatic handgun with the serial number scratched out inside the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 5 hr Eagle 12 189
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Mon Eagle 12 149
Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b... Mon devoutfamily 1
Guy.hello? Sun Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC