OPSO deputies arrest man after foot chase across Interstate 20
Late Saturday night, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Keldrick Hines, after pulling him over in a Gray Ford Mustang on Interstate 20 in West Monroe. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a semi automatic handgun with the serial number scratched out inside the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|5 hr
|Eagle 12
|189
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Mon
|Eagle 12
|149
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Mon
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Sun
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC