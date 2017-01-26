Monroe water system to return to use of chlorine in disinfectant process
Public Works Director Tom Janway and Monroe Water System Manager Sean Benton announce, the City of Monroe Water System will return to using chloramines as its primary disinfectant on January 27, 2017. For the past three years, in response to an order issued by the Department of Health and Hospitals, municipalities across the state implemented the short-term use of pure chlorine as the disinfectant for their water systems.
