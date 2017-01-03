Monroe Police: Teen sets off fireworks in store
A Monroe teenager is behind bars, accused of aggravated arson, after allegedly setting off fireworks inside a Dollar General Store. As the suspects took off, customers stepped in, and were able to put out the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|11 min
|Cheekz3494
|30
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|84
|Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08)
|14 hr
|Dee
|7
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC