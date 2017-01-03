Monroe Police: Teen sets off firework...

Monroe Police: Teen sets off fireworks in store

10 hrs ago

A Monroe teenager is behind bars, accused of aggravated arson, after allegedly setting off fireworks inside a Dollar General Store. As the suspects took off, customers stepped in, and were able to put out the fire.

