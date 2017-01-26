Monroe man arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles
Earlier this month, Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation into individuals possessing and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles in the Monroe area. On January 26, 2017, State Police Detectives, Ouachita Parish Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant at a residence in Monroe, LA.
