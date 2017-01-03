Monroe blight ordinance in full effect

Monroe blight ordinance in full effect

Monroe's Fight the Blight ordinance ultimately means the city will be spending less time cleaning up run-down properties and more time holding property owners responsible. Now, when code enforcement officers receive a complaint, they will travel to that location, assess the home, and give the property owner a timeline to bring their home in compliance.

