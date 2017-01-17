Man high on PCP crashes into ambulanc...

Man high on PCP crashes into ambulance outside ER

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: EMS1

MONROE, La. - A man was hospitalized after he rammed into the back of an ambulance while high on PCP outside an emergency room Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 17 hr Eagle 12 149
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 18 hr Eagle 13 185
Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b... 22 hr devoutfamily 1
Guy.hello? Sun Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec 18 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,994,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC