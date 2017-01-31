LSU's Ed Orgeron and Austin Thomas head to visit with Neville's Phidarian Mathis
LSU finds itself in another recruiting battle with SEC foe Alabama, as Neville defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis becomes the latest in-state star to be locked in a Tigers vs. Crimson Tide recruiting battle. The Tigers will make another move for the four-star prospect on Thursday, as head coach Ed Orgeron and general manager Austin Thomas head to Monroe to meet with the 6-4, 290-pound Mathis.
