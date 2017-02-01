LSU football signees to appear on 25 billboards for National Signing Day
BATON ROUGE LSU will promote its 2017 football signees on billboards in four states to celebrate National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. LSU football will have players on 25 billboards in six cities, including eight in the Baton Rouge area and five in New Orleans. LSU football billboards will also be located in Monroe, Houston, Nashville and Mobile/Spanish Fort.
