LSU football signees to appear on 25 ...

LSU football signees to appear on 25 billboards for National Signing Day

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE LSU will promote its 2017 football signees on billboards in four states to celebrate National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. LSU football will have players on 25 billboards in six cities, including eight in the Baton Rouge area and five in New Orleans. LSU football billboards will also be located in Monroe, Houston, Nashville and Mobile/Spanish Fort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 23 hr Eagle 12 295
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... Jan 29 Eagle 12 189
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec '16 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
News FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10) Oct '16 ThomasA 13
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC