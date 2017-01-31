Louisiana Travels: Bayou Rum Distillery wins award for visitor center
"From the beginning, we have set out to share the process, history and taste of Bayou Rum with everyone who visits us. We believe we have something special here, and we want others to be able to experience it alongside us," said Lisa Cortese, who runs the visitor center at the Louisiana distillery.
