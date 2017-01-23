Life March to take place in Bossier City

Life March to take place in Bossier City

Newly sworn in U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and Louisiana State Rep. Katrina Jackson will be featured speakers at Saturday's Louisiana Life March North in Shreveport-Bossier. The Life March North is the second of three similar events being held across Louisiana on three consecutive weekends.

