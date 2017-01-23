Life March to take place in Bossier City
Newly sworn in U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and Louisiana State Rep. Katrina Jackson will be featured speakers at Saturday's Louisiana Life March North in Shreveport-Bossier. The Life March North is the second of three similar events being held across Louisiana on three consecutive weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Teen001
|21
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|2 hr
|Amused
|272
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|11 hr
|thetruth
|175
|mumbai gay (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Sumit
|35
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC