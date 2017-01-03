LDWF agent shot while on patrol in Morehouse Parish
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent was shot in the line of duty while on patrol in Morehouse Parish in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. At 2:06 a.m. Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, performed a vehicle stop in the south bound lane of Hwy. 165 in between Sterlington and Bastrop in the Perryville area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|42
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|19 hr
|Eagle 12
|116
|Winnsboro teen wins rap contest held in Rayville (May '08)
|Jan 4
|Dee
|7
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC