LDWF agent shot while on patrol in Morehouse Parish

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent was shot in the line of duty while on patrol in Morehouse Parish in the early morning hours of Jan. 7. At 2:06 a.m. Senior Agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, performed a vehicle stop in the south bound lane of Hwy. 165 in between Sterlington and Bastrop in the Perryville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.