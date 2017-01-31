Kenworth of Louisiana opens new full-service location in Monroe, Louisiana
Kenworth of Louisiana has opened a newly renovated 10,500-square-foot full-service location featuring an 8-bay service shop and a 2,800-square-foot parts department. "This newly renovated dealership is one block east of Highway 165 and immediately south of Exit 118A on U.S. Interstate 20, which is the major east-west interstate connecting the ocean ports of South Carolina and Georgia through Atlanta, Birmingham, and Jackson, Mississippi to Dallas," said Scott Oliphant, dealer principal and president of Kenworth of Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|1 hr
|Sparkz8062
|296
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Sun
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC