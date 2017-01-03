Keep track of areas affected by weather here
Winter weather is invading Louisiana today, but so far only the only weather-related closures are in north Louisiana around Monroe. According to state officials, LA 546 near Monroe is closed in both directions due to ice, and U.S. 165 northbound is closed in Monroe due to ice.
