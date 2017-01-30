Improvements and repairs will cause temporary road closure
Infrastructure improvements and repair will cause the temporary closure of streets on both the North and South side of Monroe. The shut-downs will take place, Tuesday, January 31st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|4 hr
|blushing violet
|293
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Sun
|Eagle 12
|189
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC