GOWC and Severn Trent host second town hall meeting
On Tuesday, The Greater Ouachita Water Company and Severn Trent held a second town hall meeting, this one in West Monroe, to help customers understand how they'll solve their billing issues. Severn Trent had a clearer, more concise, explanation of their plan to solve the billing issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|200
|Biggest slut in calhoun
|Wed
|Fredrico
|1
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Mon
|Eagle 12
|149
|Family new to Sterlington, LA seeks work, new b...
|Jan 16
|devoutfamily
|1
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC