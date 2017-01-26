Disaster Recovery Resource Fair in Monroe to help homeowners/renters
Homeowners and renters in the greater Monroe and Ouachita Parish areas affected by last year's floods can find resources and get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair being held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Monroe Public Safety Center, 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Monroe, 71202. The Fair is a unique "one-stop-shop" where homeowners and renters can find valuable information and guidance from federal, state, local and non-profit agencies with a role in disaster recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|51 min
|Trumpler
|181
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|2 hr
|Eagle 12
|277
|Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Teen001
|21
|mumbai gay (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Sumit
|35
|Guy.hello?
|Jan 15
|Kelley
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec '16
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC