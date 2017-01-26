Disaster Recovery Resource Fair in Mo...

Disaster Recovery Resource Fair in Monroe to help homeowners/renters

Homeowners and renters in the greater Monroe and Ouachita Parish areas affected by last year's floods can find resources and get answers to their questions about recovery at a Disaster Recovery Resource Fair being held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Monroe Public Safety Center, 1810 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Monroe, 71202. The Fair is a unique "one-stop-shop" where homeowners and renters can find valuable information and guidance from federal, state, local and non-profit agencies with a role in disaster recovery.

