City of Monroe's lease with DHL could mean big things for Graphic Packaging
All the buzz in Monroe's City Hall Tuesday night was about a lease agreement the city entered into with worldwide shipping giant DHL. The city will lease DHL 80 acres of land near the Monroe Regional Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|28 min
|Boom2303
|133
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|Wed
|Eagle 12
|137
|Brittany Alcorn AKA Sabina from Backpages
|Jan 9
|Shane
|1
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
|FEMA Trailers for Sale in West Monroe, Bastrop (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC