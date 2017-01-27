Century Next Financial Corporation Re...

Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 2016 Yearend Results

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Century Next Financial Corporation , the holding company of Bank of Ruston with $239.4 million in assets, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2016, Century Next Financial Corporation had net income after tax of $2.5 million compared to net income of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015, an increase of $867,000 or 53.7%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monroe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn... 13 hr thetruth 182
News Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri... 14 hr thetruth 278
Gay/Bi/DL Guys in Michigan (Jun '16) Jan 25 Teen001 21
Guy.hello? Jan 15 Kelley 1
News Hotel worker helps catch car thief Dec '16 Smurfet 1
News Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11) Dec '16 journeyforthemissing 4
News Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14) Nov '16 Trump voice for God 121
See all Monroe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monroe Forum Now

Monroe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monroe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Monroe, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC