Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 2016 Yearend Results

Century Next Financial Corporation , the holding company of Bank of Ruston with $239.4 million in assets, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2016, Century Next Financial Corporation had net income after tax of $2.5 million compared to net income of $1.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015, an increase of $867,000 or 53.7%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.