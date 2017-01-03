Can a Change in Weather Make You Sick?
And as far as the body goes you know it's on overload having to work that much harder. But do temperature rollercoasters make you sick? "Colder weather does allow these germs and viruses to spread and grow more quickly," Said Doctor David Yarbrough, who works at the Family Medicine office in Monroe.
