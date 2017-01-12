Burglaries continue in West Monroe; one suspect in custody
After numerous reports of car burglaries in West Monroe recently, one suspect is behind bars after being found hiding on a woman's back patio early this morning. Donna Tremaine was told by West Monroe Police around 2 a.m. that a suspect, later identified as Andre Shaw, had been apprehended on her back patio.
