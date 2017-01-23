Attorneys for 'Mr. Wonder' wants info about alleged victim's prior criminal history
Attorneys for Frank Selas, the former Monroe children's television show host accused of sexually assaulting a child during a 1970s camping trip in Rapides Parish, are asking for the State to give them information about the alleged victim's criminal past. Mike Small filed a motion late last week after learning from investigators he hired that the victim in the case, identified as Q.D., was previously convicted of a federal firearms violation and was sentenced to two years in prison and served three years of supervised release.
