Anti-smoking groups celebrate 10-year anniversary of Louisiana's Smoke-Free Air Act

Anti-smoking groups are touting the 10-year anniversary of Louisiana's law banning smoking in restaurants, schools and workplaces. The law, known as the Louisiana Smoke-Free Air Act, took effect in January 2007.

