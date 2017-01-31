31st Vintage and Antique Show this weekend in Monroe
Ed Pettis joined us in studio to talk about the 31st Vintage and Antique Show happening Jan. 20th through 22nd. The event will be held in the exhibit halls of the Monroe Civic Center.
