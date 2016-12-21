West Monroe man accused of beating girlfriend and burning her home
A 19-year-old West Monroe man is accused of beating up his girlfriend and then setting her trailer on fire in Ruston. Tervuante Douglas is charged with arson, battery and damage to property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monroe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisiana Christians reclaim safe space by runn...
|49 min
|Eagle 12
|72
|Fox Friends Outraged Over Atheists 'Making Chri...
|51 min
|IB DaMann
|7
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|Dec 28
|Mate
|4
|Leo.. devices .. atm skimmer legit
|Dec 28
|Ice
|16
|Hotel worker helps catch car thief
|Dec 18
|Smurfet
|1
|Rayville man faces 12 charges (Feb '11)
|Dec 16
|journeyforthemissing
|4
|Gay Kid in Louisiana Says 'Duck Dynasty' Star M... (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Trump voice for God
|121
Find what you want!
Search Monroe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC