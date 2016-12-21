Updated: PSC to send auditor to investigate Greater Ouachita Water & Severn Trent
The Public Service Commission met with Police Juror Jack Clampit Wednesday, and agreed to send an independent auditor to investigate the billing issues surrounding the Greater Ouachita Water Company. And, Clampit has a message for the customers of Greater Ouachita Water, "the cavalry is on the way, they have been dispatched."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
